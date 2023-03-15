Hofer & Associates. Inc Decreases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hofer & Associates. Inc cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,356,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $132.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

