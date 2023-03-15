Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Short Interest Down 8.2% in February

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 62,400 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Acquisition Co. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZON. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 83,319 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 43.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 57,278 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 214.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 629,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 429,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

HZON traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 1,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,206. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.48.

About Horizon Acquisition Co. II

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

