Horizon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,362 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,000. Costco Wholesale comprises 4.3% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after acquiring an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after buying an additional 64,692 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,160,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,793,000 after buying an additional 77,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $481.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $491.55 and a 200 day moving average of $492.58. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.