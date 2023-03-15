Horizon Wealth Management LLC Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $218.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.05. The company has a market cap of $411.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

