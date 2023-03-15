Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI) Trading Down 0.9%

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.46 and last traded at C$7.46. 8,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 17,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.53.

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.61.

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc provides a non-leveraged high-yield corporate fixed-income portfolio with a limited term structure that will liquidate on or about September 30, 2025.

The fund seeks high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

