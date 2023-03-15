Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Makes New $425,000 Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 105.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.41. 222,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $169.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.74.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

