Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Makes New $693,000 Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $585,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $262,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, hitting $75.39. 729,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,371. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.75.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

