Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 17,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 125,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,027,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $81.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,128,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,222. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.70.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

