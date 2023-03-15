Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Purchases New Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 96,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. SouthState Corp grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $47.91. 2,155,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,788. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.47. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

