Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 313,200 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 331,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance

HUFAF remained flat at $13.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. Hufvudstaden AB has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $13.49.

About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

