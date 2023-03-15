Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 313,200 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 331,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance
HUFAF remained flat at $13.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. Hufvudstaden AB has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $13.49.
About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (HUFAF)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.