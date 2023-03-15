Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,500 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 1,805,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,105.0 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of HUSQF stock remained flat at $8.58 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. Husqvarna AB has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna Forest and Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction.

