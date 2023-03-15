IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,644. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.16 and a 200-day moving average of $150.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

