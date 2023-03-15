Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,664 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after acquiring an additional 562,273 shares in the last quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the third quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after acquiring an additional 520,540 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 3.4 %

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $7.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.17. The stock had a trading volume of 504,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,985. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

