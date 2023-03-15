IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Down 15.1% in February

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 203,700 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,018.5 days.

IMCD Trading Up 1.1 %

IMDZF stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.77. 60 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.48. IMCD has a 1-year low of $114.14 and a 1-year high of $177.44.

Get IMCD alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IMCD in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

About IMCD

IMCD NV engages in the sale, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals and ingredients. It operates through following segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia-Pacific; and Holding Companies. The EMEA segment includes companies in Europe, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMCD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMCD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.