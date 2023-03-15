Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.8 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Immatics by 230.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Immatics by 49.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Stock Performance

Immatics stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. 232,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,017. Immatics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $583.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

