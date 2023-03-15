Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 169.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

IRT stock opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,835,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,812,000 after purchasing an additional 533,001 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,165,000 after acquiring an additional 101,479 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,585,000 after buying an additional 3,040,046 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

