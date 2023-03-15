Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 169.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.
Independence Realty Trust Price Performance
IRT stock opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $28.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)
- Lennar Raises The Roof With Q1 Results: Don’t Chase It Higher
- Universal Insurance: Navigating Florida’s Insurance Crisis
- Meme-Stock AMC’s Plan To Convert More Shares Headed For Court
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.