Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 461,150 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 330,986 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $13,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 1.6% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 182,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 79,498 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 399.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 652,949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 522,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 23.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $17,303,000 after acquiring an additional 116,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.31.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

