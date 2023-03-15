Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $15.79 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $106.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $271.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.40 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.96.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

