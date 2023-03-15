Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $20.08 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $20,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY opened at $327.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $269.87 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The stock has a market cap of $310.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.70.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.