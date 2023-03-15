Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $30.64 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 449,290 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.9% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $46.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $56.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

