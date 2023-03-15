Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,230 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 412,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $25,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 13.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $660,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock worth $1,234,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

