Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 60,862 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,862 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after buying an additional 366,695 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,162,000 after buying an additional 476,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,504,000 after acquiring an additional 938,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.64. The stock has a market cap of $272.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,621 shares of company stock worth $16,177,575. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

