Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on INFI. B. Riley lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ INFI opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.36.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
