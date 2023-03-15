Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INFI. B. Riley lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ INFI opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,311,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 40,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 86,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,814,022 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,323,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 74,350 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.