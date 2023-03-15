Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, hitting $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,180,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,411. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,794 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Articles

