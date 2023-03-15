Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Ingersoll Rand Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, hitting $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,180,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,411. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.43.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.
Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand
In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,794 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
Featured Articles
