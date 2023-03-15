Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Inghams Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,085.33.
Inghams Group Company Profile
