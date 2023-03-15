Insider Buying: First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBPGet Rating) Director John A. Heffern purchased 3,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 3.0 %

First BanCorp. stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,366,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,604. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBP. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 121.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

