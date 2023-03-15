Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Sells 48,000,579 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $72,480,874.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,231,928 shares in the company, valued at $270,640,211.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Antara Capital Lp purchased 380,900 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,468,232.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $43,191,204.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,220,798.44.

On Friday, February 10th, Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $17,430,757.31.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of AMC traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. 35,786,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,361,305. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $990.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMC. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

See Also

