Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells 89,800 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,744,814.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,640.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $1,864,248.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,856 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $890,239.68.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,611 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $639,217.14.

On Thursday, February 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 10,502 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $159,210.32.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,818 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $717,748.18.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 26,418 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $393,364.02.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 15,035 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $204,776.70.

On Thursday, January 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 16,754 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $221,990.50.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,633 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $541,231.56.

On Thursday, January 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 17,336 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $214,619.68.

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. 4,760,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,137. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 0.92. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $933,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

