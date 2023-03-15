Insider Selling: Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Graves sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,805,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,283,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sovos Brands Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ SOVO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.65. 334,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,899. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 15.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after acquiring an additional 629,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 60.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 26.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,877,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,983,000 after acquiring an additional 594,910 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,613,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOVO shares. UBS Group cut Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

