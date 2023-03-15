Insight Advisors LLC PA Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 217,479 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 86,688 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 63.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 45.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 50,690 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor Stock Down 3.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

F stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 58,154,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,474,695. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is -117.65%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

