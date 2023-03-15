Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 296 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Pfizer by 528.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.28. 11,577,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,260,313. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

