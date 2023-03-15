Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 77 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock traded down $5.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.19. 121,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,706. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

