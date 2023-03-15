Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CAO Todd R. Fry Sells 500 Shares

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,032 shares in the company, valued at $754,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.26. 221,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,583. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.06 and its 200-day moving average is $93.03. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $121.60.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.
Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
