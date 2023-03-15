Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,597,000 after buying an additional 36,802,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,312,725 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 21,958,223 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,407,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 602.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,097,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,927,000 after buying an additional 12,091,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.