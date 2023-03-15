Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $11.71 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 4.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after acquiring an additional 159,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average is $74.26. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

