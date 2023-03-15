Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $724,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,703 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,512,000 after buying an additional 293,273 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 349,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,982,000 after purchasing an additional 215,083 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,201,000 after purchasing an additional 165,942 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $144.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.54.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

