InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($75.56) to GBX 6,000 ($73.13) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.24) to GBX 4,200 ($51.19) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5,466.67.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $67.55 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $72.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.76.
InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.