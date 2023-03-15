InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($75.56) to GBX 6,000 ($73.13) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.24) to GBX 4,200 ($51.19) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5,466.67.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $67.55 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $72.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.76.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

