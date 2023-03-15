Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,225.16

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,225.16 ($14.93) and traded as high as GBX 1,318 ($16.06). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 1,228 ($14.97), with a volume of 1,376,896 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICP shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,029 ($24.73) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,015 ($24.56) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,364.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,224.48. The stock has a market cap of £3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,136.28, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.
