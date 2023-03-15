International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE THM opened at $0.56 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $109.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

About International Tower Hill Mines

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.