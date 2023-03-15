International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 3.4 %
NYSE THM opened at $0.56 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $109.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.
About International Tower Hill Mines
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.