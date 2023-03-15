Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,437,600 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 54,464,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,593.3 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Down 4.6 %

OTCMKTS:IITSF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 178,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,979. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

