Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,747,763 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,906,424 shares.The stock last traded at $41.62 and had previously closed at $43.13.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 113,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 29,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

