Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,747,763 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,906,424 shares.The stock last traded at $41.62 and had previously closed at $43.13.
The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
