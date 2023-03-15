Investar Holding Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Investar in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Investar’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $25.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 million. Investar had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%.

Investar Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Investar stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $158.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Investar has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Investar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Investar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Investar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Investar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Investar

In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $50,679.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,581.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Investar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 10.86%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Articles

