Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) in the last few weeks:

2/27/2023 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $90.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Planet Fitness had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Planet Fitness was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.57. 579,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,232. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.07. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $88.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

