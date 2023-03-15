Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Frontline (FRO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Frontline (NYSE: FRO) recently:

3/9/2023 – Frontline was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2023 – Frontline had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.50 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Frontline was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2023 – Frontline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Frontline was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/21/2023 – Frontline had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $17.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Frontline Price Performance

FRO traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. 6,332,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,895. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.21. Frontline plc has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Get Frontline plc alerts:

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.39 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s revenue was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Frontline’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 35.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.