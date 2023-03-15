Invst LLC Buys 307 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Invst LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,367 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FedEx from $179.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.88.

Insider Activity

FedEx Stock Down 2.6 %

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $5.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.73. 799,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,853. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

