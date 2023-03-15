Invst LLC Buys 3,152 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Invst LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after acquiring an additional 722,390 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after acquiring an additional 697,332 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,317,000 after acquiring an additional 417,585 shares during the period.

EFG traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.10. 580,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

