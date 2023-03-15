Invst LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Invst LLC cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,193,000 after buying an additional 917,225 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after buying an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after buying an additional 309,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,079,000 after buying an additional 437,281 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,428,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,898,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

