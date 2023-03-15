Invst LLC Has $792,000 Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 16.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 29.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Amcor Trading Down 1.7 %

AMCR traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. 1,514,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,134,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.