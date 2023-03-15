Invst LLC Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,198,000 after buying an additional 548,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,285,000 after purchasing an additional 281,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marriott International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,344,000 after buying an additional 51,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Marriott International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,858,000 after acquiring an additional 371,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,010,000 after acquiring an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,086 shares of company stock worth $3,860,436. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock traded down $6.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.70. 726,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,000. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

