Invst LLC Purchases 4,965 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 147,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 23,471 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,208 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

